Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,999 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in American International Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 93,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.29 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on American International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Argus dropped their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

