Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in General Mills by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

General Mills stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

