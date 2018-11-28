Globaltrans Investment (GLTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.85

Globaltrans Investment PLC (LON:GLTR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.85 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 930 ($12.15), with a volume of 36373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930 ($12.15).
Globaltrans Investment PLC is a Cyprus-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of railway transportation services using own and leased rolling stock, as well as fleet engaged from third party rail operators, operating lease of rolling stock and freight forwarding (agency) services.
