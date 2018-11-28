Global Payments Inc (GPN) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $31,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 332,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,351,000 after purchasing an additional 310,428 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 464,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,116,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Global Payments by 8.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 215,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,063,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,085,000 after buying an additional 350,835 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $95.32 and a twelve month high of $129.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.30.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $76,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total transaction of $531,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,690,170.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,055 shares of company stock valued at $11,425,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

