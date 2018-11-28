Global Awards Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $755,055.00 (GAT)

Global Awards Token (CURRENCY:GAT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Global Awards Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, IDEX and Kucoin. Global Awards Token has a total market capitalization of $755,055.00 and approximately $9,341.00 worth of Global Awards Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Awards Token has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.02405699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00125310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00194947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.38 or 0.08574080 BTC.

About Global Awards Token

Global Awards Token was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Global Awards Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. The official website for Global Awards Token is www.gatcoin.io . Global Awards Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatcoin . Global Awards Token’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin

Global Awards Token Token Trading

Global Awards Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS and Kucoin.

