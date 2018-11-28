Gladstone Investment (GAIN) and Elron Electronic Industries (ELRNF) Head-To-Head Review

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) and Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Investment has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elron Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

14.5% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Investment and Elron Electronic Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment $58.35 million 5.55 $60.68 million $0.82 12.04 Elron Electronic Industries $11.97 million 7.73 -$25.48 million N/A N/A

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Elron Electronic Industries.

Dividends

Gladstone Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Elron Electronic Industries does not pay a dividend. Gladstone Investment pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Investment and Elron Electronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment 168.91% 6.58% 3.87% Elron Electronic Industries N/A -5.02% -4.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gladstone Investment and Elron Electronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Elron Electronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Gladstone Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gladstone Investment is more favorable than Elron Electronic Industries.

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats Elron Electronic Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

Elron Electronic Industries Company Profile

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a security and management tools for hybrid data centers; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions. It also provides Ironscales, an automated phishing prevention, detection, and response platform; Cynerio, a connected medical device; Kindite, a cloud encryption solution; OpenLegacy, a platform that enables the digital transformation process; PLYmedia, a platform for ad networks; Aqwise, a biological water and wastewater treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets; and Atlantium, a water disinfection solution. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Discount Investment Corporation Limited.

