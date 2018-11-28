Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $603,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,163,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,971,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,703,000 after purchasing an additional 420,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 541.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,651,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,995,000 after purchasing an additional 329,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 5.50%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,531,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristine Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,030,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

