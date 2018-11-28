Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 688,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $4,646,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 598,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 14.3% in the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 77,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Teradyne from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

