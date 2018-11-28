Genworth Financial (GNW) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.93

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 402035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $132,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $154,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $111,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $634,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

