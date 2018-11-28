Gentex Co. (GNTX) Shares Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 256,207 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Gentex worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,291,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,180,000 after acquiring an additional 258,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 22.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,889,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,835,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,230,000 after acquiring an additional 467,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gentex by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,966,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,585,000 after acquiring an additional 976,219 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Gentex by 19.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,611,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,499,000 after acquiring an additional 576,800 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,155 shares of company stock valued at $23,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Gentex had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $460.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

