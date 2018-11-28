General Motors (GM) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,296.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,387 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 38.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,084,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $911,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,079,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $507,718,000 after acquiring an additional 188,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,355,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,720,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $540,590,000 after acquiring an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,895,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,522,000 after acquiring an additional 151,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,825,377. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

