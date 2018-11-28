General Electric (GE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.32

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 91624786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Electric to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.
The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $137,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 30.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,834,000 after buying an additional 20,275,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 357,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)
General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.
