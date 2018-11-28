General Dynamics (GD) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Dynamics earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected General Dynamics’ ranking:

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Shares of GD opened at $178.64 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $164.76 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,770.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,914,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “General Dynamics (GD) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/general-dynamics-gd-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.