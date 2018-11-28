Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $24,212.00 and approximately $240.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 22,574,285 coins and its circulating supply is 12,574,285 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.