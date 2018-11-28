Gaming Partners International (GPIC) and Funko (FNKO) Head to Head Comparison

Gaming Partners International (NASDAQ:GPIC) and Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gaming Partners International and Funko, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A Funko 0 2 5 0 2.71

Funko has a consensus target price of $19.57, indicating a potential upside of 27.09%. Given Funko’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Funko is more favorable than Gaming Partners International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Gaming Partners International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Funko shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Gaming Partners International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Funko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming Partners International and Funko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming Partners International 5.07% 7.05% 5.29% Funko 1.55% 10.69% 4.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaming Partners International and Funko’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming Partners International $80.60 million 1.32 $3.62 million N/A N/A Funko $516.08 million 1.46 $3.72 million $0.30 51.80

Funko has higher revenue and earnings than Gaming Partners International.

Summary

Funko beats Gaming Partners International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming Partners International

Gaming Partners International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies casino table game equipment in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa. It offers American-style casino currency, such as injection-molded currency, thermo-compression molded currency, laser cut-thermo-compression currency, and sublimation currency; European-style casino currency, including plaques and jetons; radio frequency identification (RFID) currency, readers, and antennas for use in cages, gaming tables, and chip vaults; and RFID solutions to authenticate and track casino currency, as well as provides related hardware support and maintenance services. The company also provides playing cards; table layouts; dices; gaming furniture comprising tables, bases, and pit podiums; and table game accessories consisting of table displays, roulette reader boards, foot rails, chip trays, drop boxes, shoes, cut cards, dice sticks, lammers, markers, and buttons. In addition, it markets casino-specific themed products for customers to promote special events, such as sporting events, conventions, holidays, casino anniversaries, and premier entertainment events. The company offers its products under the Paulson, Bud Jones, Blue Chip, Dolphin, Bourgogne et Grasset, and Gemaco brand names. Gaming Partners International Corporation markets and sells its products through its sales force, as well as through sales agents or distributors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Funko

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets. The company sells its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; distributors for sale to small retailers; and consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

