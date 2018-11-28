Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 162.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,056,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,365,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 905,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,084,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,434,000 after purchasing an additional 582,081 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $19,238,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $37.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director David A. Handler bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 14,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,462.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $873,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Nomura started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

