Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

GLMD has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $59.00 target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of GLMD opened at $8.23 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $139.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.90.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 423.62%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Further Reading: Buyback For Investors Defined

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.