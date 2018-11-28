G Willi-Food International (WILC) and Performance Food Group (PFGC) Head-To-Head Analysis

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) and Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

G Willi-Food International has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Food Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

14.1% of G Willi-Food International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Performance Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 79.1% of G Willi-Food International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Performance Food Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares G Willi-Food International and Performance Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G Willi-Food International 9.45% 7.32% 6.82% Performance Food Group 1.15% 15.52% 4.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares G Willi-Food International and Performance Food Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G Willi-Food International $89.99 million 1.04 $7.21 million N/A N/A Performance Food Group $17.62 billion 0.21 $198.70 million $1.54 22.43

Performance Food Group has higher revenue and earnings than G Willi-Food International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for G Willi-Food International and Performance Food Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G Willi-Food International 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Food Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Performance Food Group has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.02%. Given Performance Food Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Food Group is more favorable than G Willi-Food International.

Summary

Performance Food Group beats G Willi-Food International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon. The company also provides canned fruits that include pineapple, peaches, apricots, pears, mangos, cherries, litchis, and fruit cocktail; edible oils comprising olive, sunflower, soybean, corn, and rapeseed oil; dairy and dairy substitutes consisting of cheese, feta, Bulgarian cubes, goat cheese, fetina, butter, butter spreads, margarine, melted cheese, cheese alternatives, condensed milk, whipped cream, and other products; and dried fruits, nuts, and beans, such as figs, apricots and organic apricots, organic chestnuts, sunflower and sesame seeds, walnuts, pine nuts, cashews, banana chips, pistachios, and peanuts. In addition, it offers instant noodle soups, frozen edamame soybeans, freeze dried instant coffee, bagels, breadstick, coffee creamers, lemon juice, halva, Turkish delight, cookies, vinegar, sweet pastry and crackers, sauces, corn flour, rice, rice sticks, pasta, spaghetti and noodles, breakfast cereals, corn flakes, rusks, couscous, tortilla, dried apples snacks, deserts, and light and alcoholic beverages. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. markets its products under the Willi-Food, Donna Rozza, Manchow, Gold Frost, Tifeeret, Say cheese, and Emma brand names. The company was formerly known as G. Willi-Food Ltd. and changed its name to G. Willi-Food International Ltd. in June 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others. It also supplies various non-food items, such as paper products comprising pizza boxes, disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware that include china and silverware; cookware, which comprise pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. In addition, the company offers value-added services related to foodservice distribution, including electronic order-taking, payment, and other Internet based services; various reports and other data, menu planning advice, food safety training, and assistance in inventory control, as well as access to various third-party services designed to add value to its customers' businesses. It serves street and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, retailers, and theaters, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. The company markets and distributes approximately 150,000 food and food-related products from 73 distribution centers to approximately 150,000 customer locations. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

