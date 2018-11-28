FY2020 EPS Estimates for Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 320,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% in the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 299,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 40.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 36,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 13.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 13.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 93,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.