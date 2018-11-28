FY2019 EPS Estimates for Valener Inc (VNR) Increased by Analyst

Valener Inc (TSE:VNR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valener in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Valener from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities decreased their price objective on Valener from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valener from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:VNR opened at C$19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. Valener has a 1 year low of C$18.10 and a 1 year high of C$23.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Valener’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Valener’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.75%.

Valener Company Profile

Valener Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, distribution, supply, and storage of natural gas in Canada and the United States. It operates a gas pipeline in Québec; and 2 gas pipelines that cross the Ontario border, as well as has distribution network in northwest Québec. The company is also involved in the generation, transportation, distribution, purchase, and sale of electricity primarily in Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York, as well as the provision of electric network construction services.

