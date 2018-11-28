Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,756 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.69% of MTS Systems worth $75,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in MTS Systems in the second quarter worth $16,274,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,777,000 after purchasing an additional 185,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 16.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 115,271 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the third quarter valued at $4,376,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 602.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTSC stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. MTS Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $851.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). MTS Systems had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTSC. BidaskClub lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $70.00 target price on MTS Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

