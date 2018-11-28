Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $54.73 Million Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,671 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 3.37% of Tupperware Brands worth $54,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tupperware Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $66.26.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 145.79%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

