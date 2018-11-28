Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 934,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,180,000.

Separately, Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

RAMP opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $51.51.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $393,144.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Gramaglia sold 27,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $1,231,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,204 shares of company stock valued at $23,251,562 over the last 90 days.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

