Fresnillo (FNLPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $9.58 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

