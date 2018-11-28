FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “
OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
