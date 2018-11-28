Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 90.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $103.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

