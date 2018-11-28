Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $919,000 Stake in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 265,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.02.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.29 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

