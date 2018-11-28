Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Position in ABB Ltd (ABB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 40.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,714,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,186,000 after purchasing an additional 449,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,626,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 383,395 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,380,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,673,000 after purchasing an additional 370,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,964,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 226,466 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,491,000 after purchasing an additional 366,275 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABB. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, DNB Markets began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

ABB stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). ABB had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

