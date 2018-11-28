Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,534,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690,773 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.54% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $1,433,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 315,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 989,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,940.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,940.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $56,334.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,334.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,531 shares of company stock worth $152,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

