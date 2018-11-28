Franklin Resources Inc. Has $813.90 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,101,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,564 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.51% of Citizens Financial Group worth $813,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,063,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,534,000 after buying an additional 73,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 332.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,127,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after buying an additional 866,396 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,917,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,697,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,823,000 after purchasing an additional 55,276 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,173.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

