Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Metlife Inc (MET)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,457,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,722,254 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $955,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Metlife by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,028,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,849,000. Lau Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on Metlife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of MET opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

