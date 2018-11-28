Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,303 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the October 31st total of 175,392 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,610 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 106.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter.

FTF opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $12.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

