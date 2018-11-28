Francis X. Straub III Buys 4,000 Shares of CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Stock

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CNB Financial stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $395.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.75. CNB Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $32.86.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $230,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 57.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $651,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CNB Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CNB Financial by 33.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

