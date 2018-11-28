Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $542.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.24.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,962.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 29,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

