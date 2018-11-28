Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,193,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.39% of Fortinet worth $1,309,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 411.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,370,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,708 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $66,610,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 655.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 530,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 306.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 665,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,531,000 after purchasing an additional 501,529 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.7% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,786,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,868,000 after purchasing an additional 330,288 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Ming Hsieh sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $599,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Dale Jr. Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $148,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,586,711. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/fortinet-inc-ftnt-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.