Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 17,180 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 643,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $187,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 399,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,061,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 81,315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,782,000 after buying an additional 1,394,558 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,529,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,632,000 after buying an additional 42,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 231,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 71,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $268.40 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $252.92 and a one year high of $293.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $1.3226 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/fort-washington-investment-advisors-inc-oh-sells-17180-shares-of-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.