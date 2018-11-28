Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 38,398 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,398 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

