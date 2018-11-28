Fmr LLC Purchases 186,575 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,054,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,575 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Murphy Oil worth $535,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 102.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -234.31 and a beta of 2.11.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -769.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. National Alliance Securities upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

In related news, insider Kelli M. Hammock sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $316,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

