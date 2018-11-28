Fmr LLC Has $555.28 Million Stake in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,265 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.74% of Charter Communications worth $555,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 254.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 89.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 76.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $317.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $396.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $259.00 price target on Charter Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $418.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.13.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

