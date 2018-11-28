Flex Pharma Inc (FLKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Flex Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Flex Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:FLKS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 502,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,056. Flex Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Flex Pharma had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 2,919.75%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Pharma will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Christoph H. Westphal sold 3,212,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $2,955,832.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,941,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,828.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma by 75.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma by 10,889.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma by 84.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 108,358 shares during the period. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Pharma Company Profile

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.