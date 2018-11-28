Flash Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Flash has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $1,071.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Flash has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.02299499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00124447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00195106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.09021282 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.