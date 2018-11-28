Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 4,447 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hess in the second quarter worth $104,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hess by 509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $235,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 47.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Hess from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, KLR Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

