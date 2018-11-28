Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,143 Shares of Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Zions Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 2,443.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 1,637.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Zions Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZION. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Zions Bancorp to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

In related news, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $66,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,272. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

