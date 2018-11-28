Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $36.28 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,281 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 20,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 285,910 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 16,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $197.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.31 and a 1 year high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.55.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

