Five Below (FIVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Five Below has set its Q3 guidance at $0.17-0.19 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.51-2.57 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.82 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 8.83%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $101.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. Five Below has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $136.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Five Below from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Five Below to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Five Below to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In related news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $1,397,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,079.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Kaufman sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $532,054.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $672,159.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,303 shares of company stock worth $2,346,022 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

