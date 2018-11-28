First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.93 Million Position in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Cambrex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 57,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cambrex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 69,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cambrex by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Cambrex by 30.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cambrex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 91,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,095,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $3,646,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,171,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cambrex in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. First Analysis upgraded Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cambrex in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambrex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NYSE CBM opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. Cambrex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambrex Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

