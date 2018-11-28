First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $97,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,696,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,422 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,860,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,710 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,498,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 591.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,297 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,736,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,266,000 after acquiring an additional 863,979 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 690,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,538,316.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $397,845.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,044.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,697 shares of company stock worth $8,302,811. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Nomura decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings systems. It operates through the following segments: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles.

