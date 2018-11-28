First Northwest BanCorp Plans Not Available Dividend of $0.03 (FNWB)

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) declared a Not Available dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

FNWB stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. First Northwest BanCorp has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $174.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

