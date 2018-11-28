First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will post $444.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $449.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.20 million. First Horizon National reported sales of $375.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.62 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price objective on First Horizon National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other news, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $788,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 640,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,387.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yousef A. Valine acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $48,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 182,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,693.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 68,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,980. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 29,974.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Horizon National stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 183,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,160. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

