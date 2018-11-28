First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 3.6% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 275,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Shares of VZ opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

